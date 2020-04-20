You are the owner of this article.
Black Rep cancels 'Marie and Rosetta'
Two Trains Running

James A. Williams (left) and Ron Himes in the Black Rep's production of "Two Trains Running" 

 Photo by Phil Hamer

The Black Rep has cancelled "Marie and Rosetta," which was to be the final production of its 2019-2020 season.

Originally set to run May 6-24, the play had been rescheduled for June 3-21. In a statement, producing director Ron Himes said that the creative team "had been on hold, hoping against the inevitable."

The life and music of singer-guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and her relationship with protégé Marie Knight, inspired the play by George Brant.   

Season and single ticket holders will be contacted regarding the cancellation. For more information: theblackrep.org.

