Black Rep postpones season-opening production until July

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” a play that had been scheduled to open the Black Rep season this week, has been postponed until July because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
“This is incredibly disappointing, but we are looking forward to sharing this great piece of theater — just a bit later in the year,” Black Rep founder and producing director Ron Himes said in a statement.
In the play by Nathan Alan Davis, a young man embarks on a quest to connect with a lost ancestor.
“Dontrell” is now scheduled to run July 6-23 at Washington University’s Edison Theater. Patrons who had purchased tickets for the January dates will be contacted by the Black Rep box office. For more information, visit theblackrep.org.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
