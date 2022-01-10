 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Rep postpones season-opening production until July
0 comments

Black Rep postpones season-opening production until July

{{featured_button_text}}
The Black Rep

The Black Rep had planned to open its season with "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" by Nathan Alan Davis, which has been moved to July because of the Omicron variant. Among the company's other scheduled offerings is the August Wilson classic, "Jitney," set for May 11. Pictured: Ron Himes, the Black Rep's founder and producing director. More info: theblackrep.org.

 Courtesy of Opera Theatre of St. Louis

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” a play that had been scheduled to open the Black Rep season this week, has been postponed until July because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

“This is incredibly disappointing, but we are looking forward to sharing this great piece of theater — just a bit later in the year,” Black Rep founder and producing director Ron Himes said in a statement. 

In the play by Nathan Alan Davis, a young man embarks on a quest to connect with a lost ancestor.

“Dontrell” is now scheduled to run July 6-23 at Washington University’s Edison Theater. Patrons who had purchased tickets for the January dates will be contacted by the Black Rep box office. For more information, visit theblackrep.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Power of the Dog and West Side Story win big at 2022 Golden Globes

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News