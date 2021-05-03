Broadway stars will bring their Disney princesses to Fox Theatre in December

Disney princesses and the original stars who brought them to life on the Broadway stage are coming to the Fox Theatre for "Disney Princess — The Concert," at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

The show stars Tony nominee Susan Egan, who played Belle in "Beauty and the Beast"; two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes, who played Cinderella in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella"; Grammy nominee Courtney Reed, who played Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin"; and rising star Aisha Jackson, who was the first Black woman to play Anna in "Frozen."

Along with music director Benjamin Rauhala and "prince" Adam J. Levy, they will sing beloved Disney songs and share behind-the-scenes stories from Broadway.

Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox Theatre box office is currently closed.

