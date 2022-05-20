Bronze statue of retired Muny president Dennis Reagan now greets theater guests

Dennis Reagan was a familiar face at the Muny during his tenure as president and CEO, welcoming patrons to musical productions at the outdoor theater in Forest Park. Now, his presence will be felt even when there’s no show onstage.

A statue in Reagan’s honor has been installed on the Muny grounds. It was created by sculptor Harry Weber, whose statue of Dred Scott stands at the Old Courthouse downtown.

In a statement, Reagan said that he has “been humbly recognized in a way that means so much, from a place that gave me so much. There is no question this is the greatest recognition I have received in my life.”

Reagan retired from the Muny at the end of 2021 after nearly three decades as its leader. He had worked at the theater in some capacity for more than 50 years.

Situated in the new Donor Plaza on the east side of the theater, the bronze statue is 6’ 5” tall. Its design, creation and installation took a year. In January, Reagan was succeeded by Kwofe Coleman, the former managing director of the Muny.

The Muny has completed its Second Century Capital Campaign, led by Reagan, raising more than $100 million for “securing the future of the historic theatre in Forest Park.” The campaign was initiated to fund major improvements encompassing a complete rebuild of the Muny stage, maintenance and upkeep of the 11.5-acre campus, and building the theater’s endowment.

The seven-show 2022 season begins June 13 with an encore production of “Chicago,” which had an abbreviated run and early close in 2021 due to breakthrough COVID cases among the cast.

For more information, visit muny.org.

