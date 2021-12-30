 Skip to main content
Calvin Wilson's memorable stories from 2021: Theater highlights from a year back onstage
Calvin Wilson's memorable stories from 2021: Theater highlights from a year back onstage

Calvin Wilson

As COVID-19 vaccines became available and restrictions were lessened, St. Louis theater companies returned to live performance. Here are my most memorable stories from the past 12 months:

1. The Muny welcomed audiences back after a historic postponement of the 2020 season. The delayed 2021 season was shorter than usual and ended prematurely when breakthrough COVID-19 cases shut down the final production, "Chicago." Read the story.

2. Steven Woolf, longtime artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, died in July at age 75. Woolf had retired from the Rep in 2019. Read the story.

3. Tony Award winner André De Shields ("Hadestown") starred in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival production of "King Lear" in Forest Park. Read the story.

4. Kwofe Coleman was named Dennis Reagan's replacement as president and CEO at the Muny. Reagan retired after more than 50 years at the Muny. Coleman has been its managing director since 2018. Read the story.

5. Gayle Seay was named Michael Hamilton's replacement as artistic director at Stages St. Louis. Seay's extensive theater background includes work as an actor, choreographer and casting agent. Read the story.

