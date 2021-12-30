Calvin Wilson's memorable stories from 2021: Theater highlights from a year back onstage

Calvin Wilson Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Calvin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As COVID-19 vaccines became available and restrictions were lessened, St. Louis theater companies returned to live performance. Here are my most memorable stories from the past 12 months:

1. The Muny welcomed audiences back after a historic postponement of the 2020 season. The delayed 2021 season was shorter than usual and ended prematurely when breakthrough COVID-19 cases shut down the final production, "Chicago." Read the story.

2. Steven Woolf, longtime artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, died in July at age 75. Woolf had retired from the Rep in 2019. Read the story.