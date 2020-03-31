'Cats' delayed due to pandemic

"Cats" fans will have to wait to see the hugely profitable but much-maligned stage musical, which was scheduled to begin performances April 7 at the Fox Theatre.

The show inspired by T.S. Eliot poems has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Fox website, plans to reschedule "Cats" are underway, and previously issued tickets will be honored.

The 2019 film version featuring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench was also something of a phenomenon, but not in a good way. Rolling Stone dismissed "Cats" as "the worst movie of the year ... and arguably the decade."

