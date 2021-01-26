Celtic Woman show postponed at the Fox Theatre

The Celtic Woman concert that was scheduled for April 20 at the Fox Theatre has been postponed because of the pandemic.
-
The Irish musical ensemble has moved its tour to 2022. Tickets for the 2021 show will be refunded. Ticket holders will receive an email with more information. The Fox box office is currently closed.
For more information: fabulousfox.com.
