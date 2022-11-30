Chief curator at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis will step down in January

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis has confirmed that chief curator Wassan Al-Khudhairi will leave her position in mid-January.

A spokesperson said Wednesday that Al-Khudhairi, 42, will still curate an exhibition in fall 2023 but that she has decided to step away from the full-time position she's held since 2017. A posting to fill the job describes it by a new title, the Ferring Foundation chief curator, announced in connection with the success of a $10 million capital campaign.

Al-Khudhairi had replaced Jeffrey Uslip, who resigned in 2016 after a controversy regarding an exhibition by artist Kelley Walker. Walker and Uslip were accused of being dismissive toward Black visitors who found Walker's artwork, which included images of Black people splattered with toothpaste and chocolate, insensitive.

Before coming to CAM, Al-Khudhairi had been curator of modern and contemporary art at the Birmingham Museum of Art. She has received national recognition, including being chosen last year as one of 12 fellows by New York’s Center for Curatorial Leadership. It praised the 2021 fellows for “exceptional curatorial achievements, demonstrated innovative thinking and commitment to advancing the field.”

Her successor's new title was announced Wednesday in a news release about CAM's campaign to boost the museum's endowment.

“We raised $10 million for our endowment, securing this essential and perpetual funding source that will allow us to serve as many in our community as possible, while continuing to program with our community as the main priority,” Lisa Melandri, executive director, said in the release. “This is not an easy task for an organization of this size. We achieved this goal because our supporters have given with extraordinary generosity to support a really big idea.”

Major donations to the campaign included $5 million from Emily Rauh Pulitzer, a CAM founder. The Pulitzer Arts Foundation sits next to CAM on Washington Boulevard near Grand Center.

Alison and John Ferring contributed $1 million to Create: the CAMpaign and served as campaign committee co-chairs. In recognition for their role and "deep care for the museum," the chief curator position will get its new name. “We are honored to have the Ferring name associated with the staff member who guides our exhibition planning and shapes the museum’s curatorial vision,” Melandri said.

CAM also received major support through the Centene Charitable Foundation and the late Michael Neidorff and his wife, Noemi, who offered a $1 million challenge grant. The match was accomplished in six months, the museum release said.