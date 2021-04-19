Circus Flora returns for weekend variety show in June, full season in October

After going dark for more than a year, Circus Flora is returning to the red-and-white Big Top.

On Monday, the circus announced a one-weekend variety show, “The St. Lou Revue,” which will take place June 4-6. Tickets are available now.

Also, there will be a full Circus Flora season in the fall, Oct. 7-31, with a show titled “The Trial of the Century.”

“We are beyond delighted to be back in the Big Top,” Circus Flora managing director Karen Shoulders said in a statement. “We’ve missed our audience and our community, and this show is the perfect way to safely say, ‘Welcome home.’”

The 75-minute performance in June features several St. Louis-based acts. The performance in the Big Top in Grand Center will include limited guest capacity, a more fully open-air tent and a mask requirement for audience members.

Tickets from the postponed 2020 season will be honored for “The Trial of the Century,” which had been set for June 2020.

Performers gave a virtual circus showcase last June.

Tickets for “The St. Lou Revue” are available now through MetroTix and start at $20. VIP seats are $90 and include complimentary beverages and a limited-edition “St. Lou Revue” poster, signed by the cast.

