Circus Flora returns for weekend variety show in June, full season in October

After going dark for more than a year, Circus Flora is returning to the red-and-white Big Top.
On Monday, the circus announced a one-weekend variety show, “The St. Lou Revue,” which will take place June 4-6. Tickets are available now.
Also, there will be a full Circus Flora season in the fall, Oct. 7-31, with a show titled “The Trial of the Century.”
-
It's dinosaur season! Creatures growl and spit at St. Louis Zoo, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Story of origami unfolds with giant metal sculptures at Missouri Botanical Garden
-
Treasures from little-known, ancient civilization come to St. Louis Art Museum
-
Former Muny performer to stage fundraiser for NYC dancers
-
COCA opens new theater with performances by EVIDENCE dance company
“We are beyond delighted to be back in the Big Top,” Circus Flora managing director Karen Shoulders said in a statement. “We’ve missed our audience and our community, and this show is the perfect way to safely say, ‘Welcome home.’”
The 75-minute performance in June features several St. Louis-based acts. The performance in the Big Top in Grand Center will include limited guest capacity, a more fully open-air tent and a mask requirement for audience members.
Tickets from the postponed 2020 season will be honored for “The Trial of the Century,” which had been set for June 2020.
Performers gave a virtual circus showcase last June.
Tickets for “The St. Lou Revue” are available now through MetroTix and start at $20. VIP seats are $90 and include complimentary beverages and a limited-edition “St. Lou Revue” poster, signed by the cast.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.