'Color Purple' performance at Stifel Theatre canceled
'Color Purple' performance at Stifel Theatre canceled

The Color Purple

A scene from the national tour of "The Color Purple

Photo by Matthew Murphy

"The Color Purple," which was scheduled to be presented Saturday evening at the Stifel Theatre, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musical is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the lives of southern African-American women. "The Color Purple" was adapted for a 1985 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Refunds are available at point of purchase. The value of tickets bought online or by phone will be refunded automatically. For more information: stifeltheatre.com.

