Contemporary Art Museum announces new deputy director

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis has appointed a deputy director to lead the financial administration of the museum in addition to working with hiring, business planning and visitor experience, the museum announced Monday.

Jessica Whittaker, who most recently was director of visitor services at the Cleveland Museum of Art, begins her new job on Sunday (Oct. 2).

“CAM is extraordinarily fortunate to welcome Jessica Whittaker to our leadership team,” Lisa Melandri, executive director, said in a statement. “Jessica brings an incredible wealth of cultural leadership experience to this position. We’re excited to have such a dynamic and empathetic culture builder on our team who will excel at providing oversight to all museum operations. We are delighted to welcome her to St. Louis and to CAM.”

In the news release, Whittaker said: “I’m thrilled to become a part of the CAM team. My background has always been in small organizations doing big things. CAM does big things, from the scope of the museum’s exhibitions to their far-reaching education programs. I look forward to bringing my background in finance, human resources, and visitor experience to this dynamic community space, where we can continue to do great things together.”

Whittaker received a BA in accounting at Kentucky State University and an MBA in hospitality, tourism, and event management at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky.

In addition to her work in Cleveland, her previous leadership experience includes more than 10 years at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she oversaw more than 50 guest experience associates.