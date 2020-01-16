Contemporary Art Museum gets Warhol grant for fall exhibition

"Stories of Resistance," a group exhibition opening in September, has received help from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts, Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis announced Thursday.

The foundation gave the museum $75,000 to support the exhibition and catalog.

Wassan Al-Khudhairi, the museum's chief curator, said in a press release:

"We're thrilled to receive the support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for Stories of Resistance. The grant goes a long way toward bringing this major exhibition, featuring many international artists, to fruition. The Andy Warhol Foundation's selection of CAM further acknowledges our status as a museum presenting significant work that addresses the most salient issues of our time."

The exhibition will run Sept. 11 through Dec. 27 and occupy the entire museum, 3750 Washington Boulevard.

The release said the show will explore "acts of departure and migration across the globe as forms of resistance and protest. The work on view includes narratives from the near and distant past, both imagined and real, which express the struggles of individuals and groups that choose to leave a place or situation that is no longer tolerable."

