Dean Daderko will be the new chief curator at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, joining its leadership team June 19.

“I am delighted and honored to welcome Dean Daderko as the new Ferring Foundation Chief Curator,” Lisa Melandri, the museum's executive director, said in a news release Tuesday.

“Dean brings an extraordinary depth of experience, knowledge, and empathy to this position. We’re excited to have such a dedicated and artist-centric leader on our team who is deeply committed to amplifying the voices of emerging and renowned creatives in the contemporary art world."

Daderko, who uses them/they pronouns, served as curator at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston from 2010 to 2020. Their most recent project, "Ecstatic Land," was co-curated with Daisy Nam for Ballroom Marfa and focused on "intersecting vitalities of land and self."

Daderko said in the release that they were honored to join the team at CAM and admired the work of predecessor Wassan Al-Khudhairi.

“My practice is deeply informed by ongoing conversations with artists, and I’m eager to get to know local communities while building artistic dialogues locally, nationally, and internationally," Daderko said. "Since I’ve regularly commissioned new artworks, it’s exciting to think about developing projects that will engage with St. Louis and its unique socio-cultural ecosystems.”

Al-Khudhairi stepped down from the position early this year after more than five years as curator. She said she wanted to evaluate new possibilities.

For more information, visit camstl.org.