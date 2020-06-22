Contemporary Art Museum will reopen July 9 with ongoing exhibits

Executive Director Lisa Melandri said in a news release Monday: “We have been actively planning and training to make the museum a safe space for visitors and staff to return. Health and safety are our first priorities, and I am confident that when we reopen our doors on July 9, visitors will enter a museum that remains free, safe, and open to all. This will be a new and different CAM experience, but one that will be guided by our core values, which include being an institution that is welcoming, inclusive, and accessible to people of diverse backgrounds and needs. We continue to be a community space for contemporary art and ideas, which we greatly need right now."