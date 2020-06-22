Contemporary Art Museum will reopen July 9 with ongoing exhibits

For art lovers who have yet to visit this year's exhibitions at CAM, the museum gives them another chance next month.
The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis reopens July 9 with shorter hours but with the shows by Derek Fordjour, Liz Johnson Artur and Vashon High School students still on view.
Free timed tickets are encouraged, and reservations can be made starting July 2.
Hours for the museum will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday–Sunday, with Friday also open until 8 p.m.
Visitors who are at high-risk from coronavirus infections have special hours from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Everyone ages 9 and up is required to wear a mask. See the museum's website, camstl.org, or call 314- 535–4660 for more safety details. The museum is at 3750 Washington Boulevard.
Executive Director Lisa Melandri said in a news release Monday: “We have been actively planning and training to make the museum a safe space for visitors and staff to return. Health and safety are our first priorities, and I am confident that when we reopen our doors on July 9, visitors will enter a museum that remains free, safe, and open to all. This will be a new and different CAM experience, but one that will be guided by our core values, which include being an institution that is welcoming, inclusive, and accessible to people of diverse backgrounds and needs. We continue to be a community space for contemporary art and ideas, which we greatly need right now."
On view is a photography exhibition by the London-based Artur, who has spent three decades making images around the globe of people of African descent.
By Fordjour is "SHELTER," an on-site-built structure with steel walls and a dirt floor. In addition are multiple paintings by Fordjour.
A video shown on CAM's exterior is Marina Zurkow's "The Thirsty Bird," In CAM's education galleries is "ArtReach: Vashon High School."
The exhibitions remain on view through Aug. 23.
New shows are scheduled to open Sept. 11. They include Ebony G. Patterson's "...when the cuts erupt...the garden rings...and the warning is a wailing..." and the Great Rivers Biennial with artwork by Kahlil Robert Irving, Tim Portlock, and Rachel Youn.
