 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Corpse flower at MoBot still blooming, and stinking, for visitors Wednesday

  • 0

The corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden started blooming Tuesday, and the garden is open for regular admission until 5 p.m. Wednesday if visitors would like to go to the Climatron to get a glimpse — and a smell.

Visitors should act fast, because the bloom time often lasts about 24 hours. The smell, which mimics rotting flesh, is supposed to attract pollinators such as flies.

Admission is free for St. Louis city and St. Louis County residents before noon Wednesday. Wednesday night, the Climatron is open until 7 p.m. for Whitaker music festival guests. Reservations are required for the festival, but admission is free.

The garden had about 2,100 visitors for Luna on Tuesday night.

The corpse flower is technically known as an Amorphophallus titanum, commonly known as a titan arum. Its very familiar name is Luna, and it is the 12th Amorphophallus titanum bloom at the garden since 2012.

Luna is 60½ inches tall and weighs 31½ pounds. On Monday, the garden announced that Luna’s growth had slowed, a sign that the bloom time was approaching.

People are also reading…

The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard. A livestream of the corpse flower is available.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Emmy Awards nominations announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News