2 critically endangered Amur leopard cubs born at St. Louis Zoo

Amur leopard cubs

Two female Amur leopard cubs were born in April 2022 at the St. Louis Zoo.

 Photo by Jackie McGarrahan, St. Louis Zoo

The St. Louis Zoo has announced the birth of two female Amur leopard cubs, among the most endangered cats in the world.

The cubs, born April 21, are named Anya (pronounced AH-na), which means "grace," and Irina (eye-REE-na), which means "peace." This is the first litter for mother Dorothy ("Dot") and father Samson, both 4 years old.

Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den inside Big Cat Country for the next few months to allow time for the cubs to grow large enough to safely navigate all of the obstacles in the outdoor habitat, the zoo said in a statement. Samson can be seen by guests in his habitat at Big Cat Country.

There have been four other cubs in three litters born at the St. Louis Zoo since 1991: Anastasia (female, 2010), Sofiya (female, 2008), and Sergi and Dimitri (males, 1991).

“There are more Amur leopards in human care than exist in the wild,” Steve Bircher, the zoo's curator of carnivores, said in a statement. “In all, the population of Amur leopards in zoos all around the world numbers just about 300 individuals."

There are fewer than 100 Amur leopards (Panthera pardus orientalis) remaining in the coniferous forests of Primorye Province in far eastern Russia.

Adult Amur leopards can weigh between 60 and 125 pounds.

