City of Dellwood to break ground on outdoor ice rink
City of Dellwood to break ground on outdoor ice rink

The city of Dellwood is set to break ground on a new outdoor skating rink on Friday, the first of its kind in north St. Louis County.

The rink will be located on the grounds of the Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Road.

The facility will include bleachers, two elevated picnic areas, barbecue pits, an outdoor audio system, and lights for evening use.

A Municipal League Park grant helped pay for the rink.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

