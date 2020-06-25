City of Dellwood to break ground on outdoor roller rink

The city of Dellwood is set to break ground on a new outdoor roller skating rink on Friday, the first of its kind in north St. Louis County.

The rink will be located on the grounds of the Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Road.

The facility will include bleachers, two elevated picnic areas, barbecue pits, an outdoor audio system, and lights for evening use.

"We wanted to do something different, and we thought it would be a gem for north county," said Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones.

The project will be complete by the end of September.

The total cost of the project is $357,198. A Municipal League Park grant paid for $294,725, and city is contributing $62,472.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

