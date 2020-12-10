Did you see Sherald's work at CAM? One painting just sold for over $4 million.

Sherald is the artist who earned fame with her official portrait of Michelle Obama. But when she had her first solo show at CAM , she told the Post-Dispatch's Calvin Wilson that she disagreed with coverage of her Obama piece that described Sherald as obscure. She said :

“The thing is, I was already well known in the art world, and I already had a waiting list for my work. And my career trajectory was definitely — I wasn’t worried about my life at that point, or having money. What it has done is put me into the minds of non-art lovers, the people who aren’t familiar with the arts that much at all. So I appreciate the fact that, because of this, a lot of children have become interested in the arts because they see something that they can recognize and relate to.”