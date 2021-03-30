Historic Sappington log home one step closer to moving to Crestwood

CRESTWOOD — Aldermen on Tuesday approved a letter of intent to accept the donation of a historic log home, but city officials have until May 25 to research their decision before making it final.
If the plan advances, Crestwood will receive the home from its owner, Jim Freund, and move it this summer.
The city intends to hire a structural engineer to come up with a moving plan, as well as meet with the Sappington House Foundation to come up with a contract for maintaining it.
Freund first approached the city with the offer in October. “I feel that the letter is hopeful,” Freund said after Tuesday's meeting, adding that he’d like an answer before the deadline so he has time to review it.
The home, in the 10700 block of Clearwater Drive in the Affton area, was built in 1816 by Joseph Sappington, making it one of the oldest houses in south St. Louis County.
The Sappington House Foundation wants the house moved about 5 miles to the campus of the brick Thomas Sappington house, now run as a house museum and owned by the city. Thomas Sappington is Joseph Sappington’s cousin, and he built the brick home in 1808.
Freund and his wife, Renee, have said they have private buyers lined up if the city doesn’t accept the donation. They plan to build a home of their own on the site.
Five aldermen voted to approve the letter, and two aldermen, Mimi Duncan and Justin Charboneau, abstained. Charboneau complained that the process was rushed, used up city resources already, and that he felt “bullied” into a decision.
Alderman Mary Stadler said she thinks the benefits outweigh the risks. “I think we would be remiss not to move forward with this,” she said.
An initial cost estimate for moving the house and adapting it for the museum is about $330,000. The city would initially contribute less than $100,000, and the Sappington House Foundation has already raised $80,000.
Sally Cakouros, Sappington House’s resident manager, said the letter of intent makes it easier to approach others for donations, and that the project has wide support throughout the preservation community.
“We’ve had people come back (to meetings) time after time to speak up," she said. “That shows our determination.”