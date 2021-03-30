Historic Sappington log home one step closer to moving to Crestwood

CRESTWOOD — Aldermen on Tuesday approved a letter of intent to accept the donation of a historic log home, but city officials have until May 25 to research their decision before making it final.

If the plan advances, Crestwood will receive the home from its owner, Jim Freund, and move it this summer.

The city intends to hire a structural engineer to come up with a moving plan, as well as meet with the Sappington House Foundation to come up with a contract for maintaining it.

Freund first approached the city with the offer in October. “I feel that the letter is hopeful,” Freund said after Tuesday's meeting, adding that he’d like an answer before the deadline so he has time to review it.

The home, in the 10700 block of Clearwater Drive in the Affton area, was built in 1816 by Joseph Sappington, making it one of the oldest houses in south St. Louis County.

