 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Sappington log home one step closer to moving to Crestwood
0 comments
top story

Historic Sappington log home one step closer to moving to Crestwood

{{featured_button_text}}
1816 Joseph Sappington Log House

Charlie Henke, with Case Engineering, looks at the structure and exposed beams of the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House on Friday, March 26, 2021. Case Engineering is planning to submit a proposal to move the historic house from it's current location in 10700 block Clearwater Drive to the Sappington House campus in Crestwood about five miles away. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

CRESTWOOD — Aldermen on Tuesday approved a letter of intent to accept the donation of a historic log home, but city officials have until May 25 to research their decision before making it final.

If the plan advances, Crestwood will receive the home from its owner, Jim Freund, and move it this summer. 

The city intends to hire a structural engineer to come up with a moving plan, as well as meet with the Sappington House Foundation to come up with a contract for maintaining it.

Freund first approached the city with the offer in October. “I feel that the letter is hopeful,” Freund said after Tuesday's meeting, adding that he’d like an answer before the deadline so he has time to review it.

Sally Cakouros, the resident manager of the Thomas Sappington House museum, and Jim Freund, owner of the John Sappington log home, talk on March 26, 2021, about the future of the log home.

The home, in the 10700 block of Clearwater Drive in the Affton area, was built in 1816 by Joseph Sappington, making it one of the oldest houses in south St. Louis County. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sappington House Foundation wants the house moved about 5 miles to the campus of the brick Thomas Sappington house, now run as a house museum and owned by the city. Thomas Sappington is Joseph Sappington’s cousin, and he built the brick home in 1808.

Freund and his wife, Renee, have said they have private buyers lined up if the city doesn’t accept the donation. They plan to build a home of their own on the site.

Five aldermen voted to approve the letter, and two aldermen, Mimi Duncan and Justin Charboneau, abstained. Charboneau complained that the process was rushed, used up city resources already, and that he felt “bullied” into a decision.

Alderman Mary Stadler said she thinks the benefits outweigh the risks. “I think we would be remiss not to move forward with this,” she said.

An initial cost estimate for moving the house and adapting it for the museum is about $330,000. The city would initially contribute less than $100,000, and the Sappington House Foundation has already raised $80,000.

Sally Cakouros, Sappington House’s resident manager, said the letter of intent makes it easier to approach others for donations, and that the project has wide support throughout the preservation community.

“We’ve had people come back (to meetings) time after time to speak up," she said. “That shows our determination.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experiments may determine the future of live music

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports