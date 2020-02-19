Jupiter Quartet to perform Friday as part of Washington University's Great Artist Series

The Jupiter Quartet chose the name because of the planet’s prominence in the night sky, and the astrological symbol for Jupiter resembles the number four. The quartet, made up of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s sister) and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband) will perform at the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall in University City on Friday as part of Washington University’s Great Artists Series.

The musicians are artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where they also direct the chamber music program.

The quartet will perform Mozart’s String Quartet in A Major, K. 464 and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, as well as Kati Agocs’ “Imprimatur.”

When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center, University City • How much $15 and up • More info jupiterquartet.com

