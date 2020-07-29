Kathryn Smith Bowers, conductor, singer and composer, dies at 72

Ms. Bowers was director of choral studies and coordinator of music education at Webster University. “Her musical energy was contagious,” said David Bowers. “She came alive in a coaching-teaching environment, and so did the singers as a result.”

“Kathy came to sing with us when she first got to town,” said Bill Aitken, the longtime former music director at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, “and stayed 26 years. Kathy was a consummate musician, with the highest standards, an intelligent and highly skilled singer, and a brave and confident conductor; all of that was really valuable to us through all those years. She was a core part of the choral program at St. Peter’s.”

“She spoke the language of music in many ways,” said David Bowers, “choral singing, playing violin or viola, performing in recorder ensembles, playing the piano.” After her retirement from Webster University in 2010, she and her husband moved to Estes Park, CO. There, Ms. Bowers directed the Oratorio Society of Estes Park Chorus and Orchestra, and served as organist-choirmaster at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church; this year, she earned the American Guild of Organists' Service Playing Certificate.

The couple recently moved to Longmont, CO.

Ms. Bowers was a daughter of Newton C. Smith, MD, and Mary Ellen Smith. Along with her husband, she is survived by a sister, Carolyn Smith Managan, and a brother, Norman Smith. A service and interment are pending, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but planned for St. Bartholomew's.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.