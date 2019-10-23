The Recording Academy and Grammy Museum have announced the Music Educator Award semifinalists for 2019, and one of them is a St. Louisan.
Harvey Lockhart was recognized for his work as band director at Riverview Gardens High School in Florissant and performing arts coordinator of secondary education for the district (over the summer, he became director of music programming at Cardinal Ritter College Prep), and for his separate music, arts learning and performance non-profit, the HEAL Center for the Arts.
Lockhart is one of 25 music teachers from 25 cities in 18 states to be named a semi-finalist; over 3,300 were nominated from around the country.
According to the press release, "The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools."
Of the 25 semifinalists, ten will become finalists; one will become the seventh annual honoree, and go to Los Angeles to attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony and related events. The nine other finalists will receive $1,000 honoraria, and all finalists' school will receive matching grants. The remaining 15 semifinalists will each receive $500, with their schools receiving the same amounts.
"I'm humbled and honored to be considered for the work that I'm doing," Lockhart says. "It's always a blessing to have people recognize the work that I'm doing." As with awards he's received in the past, he says, "It's never about me. I'm always focused on the students, making sure they have high-quality instruction, that they're given opportunities. This award will allow me to have the resources to reach more students. I believe that students need to perform as much as possible to reach their full potential and realize their gift."
Getting his young musicians, both singers and instrumentalists, more performance opportunities has helped them hone their skills; many of them have received full scholarships to college. That's true of both his school students and those who come from all over the region to study at HEAL.
The small jazz group, called the Point of View Jazz Ensemble, that he established at HEAL gives over 50 public and private shows a year in St. Louis. Composed of students from school districts as diverse as Ladue and Riverview Gardens, they perform in the Darkroom in Grand Center on the last Saturday of every month, and have a new regular gig at Strauss Park on the first Friday of every month.
Diana Haskell, associate principal clarinet of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, is both an instructor at HEAL and a member of the organization's board, praises Lockhart's musicianship and teaching ability, and adds, "Harvey is one of the most remarkable music teachers I've ever known. His students, from whom he demands much, work hard for him because they know he believes in them and cares for them. He is tough and he is loving, a perfect recipe for helping students overcome any obstacles preventing them from success."
Riverview Gardens School District spokesman Anthony Kiekow says, "Mr. Lockhart's artistry and compassion make him truly deserving of this honor. His contribution to the lives of our students, was transformational. From musical instruction and performance opportunities to sound mentorship and unconditional love, Mr. Lockhart gave our students the tools they need to be successful in music and life."