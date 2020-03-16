Metropolitan Opera offers free streaming of past "Met Live in HD" performances

The Metropolitan Opera, like most other companies, has closed down as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, but the company is offering something to make up for it: Free streaming of past "Met Live in HD" performances.
Only the first week has been announced so far, but it's a good one. Here's the schedule:
Monday, March 16 – Bizet’s Carmen
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna. Transmitted live on January 16, 2010.
Tuesday, March 17 – Puccini’s La Bohème
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Angela Gheorghiu and Ramón Vargas. Transmitted live on April 5, 2008.
Wednesday, March 18 – Verdi’s Il Trovatore
Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on October 3, 2015.
Thursday, March 19 – Verdi’s La Traviata
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Transmitted live on December 15, 2018.
Friday, March 20 – Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live on April 26, 2008.
Saturday, March 21 – Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor
Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on February 7, 2009.
Sunday, March 22 – Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin
Conducted by Valery Gergiev, starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Transmitted live on February 24, 2007.
All “Nightly Met Opera Streams” will begin at 7:30 p.m. EDT, and will be available on the company's homepage (metopera.org) for 20 hours thereafter. The homepage link will open the performance on the "Met Opera on Demand" streaming service, and be viewable on all "Met Opera on Demand" apps.
For orchestral fans, there's an opportunity to hear and see resident conductor Gemma New and the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra in a program that includes Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade," whenever you'd like (for a while, at least). From May 26, 2019, it can be streamed on the SLSO's website, slso.org. The SLSYO is the second-best orchestra in the St. Louis region; if you haven't been to a concert by this remarkable ensemble, there's no time like the present to check them out.