Metropolitan Opera offers free streaming of past "Met Live in HD" performances

All “Nightly Met Opera Streams” will begin at 7:30 p.m. EDT, and will be available on the company's homepage ( metopera.org ) for 20 hours thereafter. The homepage link will open the performance on the "Met Opera on Demand" streaming service, and be viewable on all "Met Opera on Demand" apps.

For orchestral fans, there's an opportunity to hear and see resident conductor Gemma New and the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra in a program that includes Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade," whenever you'd like (for a while, at least). From May 26, 2019, it can be streamed on the SLSO's website, slso.org. The SLSYO is the second-best orchestra in the St. Louis region; if you haven't been to a concert by this remarkable ensemble, there's no time like the present to check them out.