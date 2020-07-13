Missouri Botanical Garden cancels Japanese Festival but plans some special activities

The Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden, usually held over the Labor Day weekend, will be canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, garden officials announced Monday.

This is the first time in the festival’s 44-year history that the event has been canceled. It's one of the largest and oldest of its kind in the country. The garden still plans to host some special activities that weekend, including extended hours, with the last entry at 7 p.m.

The private Teahouse Island at the Japanese Garden will also be open for guided tours. The teahouse is usually closed to the public. The tour tickets are $10 per person in addition to the garden admission and are limited to groups of 10 people.

The garden will offer candlelight walks on Saturday and Sunday evenings as well as Toro Nagashi, a lantern ceremony held in partnership with the St. Louis-Suwa Sister Cities Committee. The ceremony celebrates the festival of Obon, when spirits of the dead return to spend time with the living.

Entry is at 7:30 p.m., and lanterns will be launched just after 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online online, and capacity is limited. The walk and ceremony tickets are $10-$24.