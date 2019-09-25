The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced a special two-conductor, one-night-only concert: music director Stéphane Denève and film score composer John Williams will share the podium for a performance of works by Williams, performed by the SLSO.
This will be the composer's first appearance with the SLSO in over 20 years. Over the last 50-plus years, Williams has composed over 100 movie scores and concert pieces. He's won five Oscars, for his adaptation of the score to "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971), and his music for "Jaws" (1975), "Star Wars" (1977), "E.T." (1982) and "Schindler's List" (1993).
Denève and Williams first met in 2007, and have been friends ever since. There's no word yet on which pieces by Williams will be performed, or which conductor will lead what. Proceeds from the concert will go to support the SLSO's educational programs and community initiatives throughout the St. Louis area.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
When 8 p.m. Nov. 1 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Tickets start at $55 • More info 314-534-1700 or slso.org