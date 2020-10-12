New Jewish Theatre will postpone performances until fall 2021

The New Jewish Theatre announced Monday it will postpone performances until fall 2021 because of the pandemic.
“New Jewish Theatre is one of the J’s core mission programs, and we have full intentions of turning the spotlight back on our stage as soon as it is safe for our performers, crew and audience to do so,” the St. Louis Jewish Community Center said in a statement.
The company stages productions in the Wool Studio Theater in the Arts & Education Building of the J’s Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur.
New Jewish Theatre previously had planned to return at a date to be determined with "Love, Loss, and What I Wore."
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
