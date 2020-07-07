No tram to the top of the Gateway Arch just yet thanks to increase in virus cases

Update: July 7

Gateway Arch National Park announced Tuesday that it will delay indefinitely its phased reopening of tram rides to the top of the Arch, documentary screenings and National Park Service programming. These attractions were scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

The change is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Missouri and guidance from the White House, CDC and public health authorities.

The visitor center, museum, store and cafe at the Gateway Arch remain open. The Old Courthouse remains closed.

Original story: June 30

St. Louis will seem a little like St. Louis again, as it will be possible to take a tram ride to the top of the Gateway Arch starting Wednesday, July 8.

The documentary showings about the building of the arch and outdoor programming from the National Park Service will start again too, the Gateway Arch National Park also announced Tuesday.

The museum and visitor center reopened earlier this month after closing March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The grounds have remained open.