Phyllis Brissenden, Opera Theatre founder and philanthropist, dies at 86

Phyllis Brissenden, a founder and life board member of Opera Theatre of St. Louis, animal lover and environmentalist, was a famously generous philanthropist with a sharp sense of humor.

Once, former general director Charles MacKay recalls, she came to his house in Lafayette Square for a cup of tea and a cookie.

"I told her there was something I wanted to talk about. She said, 'Oh, dear, it's the fundraising moment.' I launched into my pitch; my cat, Pushkin, sat at her feet, hoping that she would give him a morsel to eat. Phyllis listened — it was a big number — and then looked down at Pushkin and asked him, 'Do you think I should give him the money?' Pushkin immediately went, "Mrroww!' Phyllis said, 'I take that as a yes,' and agreed. It was her biggest underwriting to that date."

Phyllis Herndon Brissenden died of heart failure Dec. 17, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Springfield, Ill. She was 86.

Mrs. Brissenden was the daughter of Obed Lewis Herndon and Marian Matheny Herndon, who owned dry goods stores in Springfield. She had a strong interest in the city's history.

She graduated magna cum laude from Sweet Briar College in Sweet Briar, Va. During World War II she worked at United Way in St. Louis for several years, making lifelong friends.