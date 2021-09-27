'Rent' farewell tour set for Stifel Theatre

“Rent,” the musical celebrating its 25th anniversary, comes to Stifel Theatre on Nov. 17 in a farewell touring production. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Jonathan Larson’s show about New York bohemians dealing with pressures to sell out won both the Tony Award for best musical and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The show is loosely based on the Puccini opera "La Bohème." A film adaptation was released in 2005 starring most of the original Broadway cast.