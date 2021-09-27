 Skip to main content
'Rent' farewell tour set for Stifel Theatre
'Rent'

"Rent" (2005), the hit musical about New York bohemians, finally made it into multiplexes in 2005 with a cast that included (from left) Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel and Tracie Thoms.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 ERIC RISBERG

“Rent,” the musical celebrating its 25th anniversary, comes to Stifel Theatre on Nov. 17 in a farewell touring production. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Jonathan Larson’s show about New York bohemians dealing with pressures to sell out won both the Tony Award for best musical and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The show is loosely based on the Puccini opera "La Bohème." A film adaptation was released in 2005 starring most of the original Broadway cast.

Tickets may be purchased at ticketmaster.com. For group orders of 10 tickets or more, call 314-622-5454.

