Reopenings: A return to the Missouri Botanical Garden

The Missouri Botanical Garden is having a slow opening from lockdown; some donors were invited in briefly last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with no more than 50 people per hour, while members will be allowed to return, with reservations, starting this week.

MoBot has made some changes to its procedures to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus. Visitors must wear masks at all times. Our printed e-tickets were collected at the entrance to the main parking lot. We came in through the regular entrance, but one side is now strictly for ingress, while the other is for egress. To get into the Garden itself, we went out through an exhibition hall and up a ramp.

There we found one-way paths (they send visitors around counter-clockwise; I realized that I’ve always walked the Garden clockwise, and some of the perspectives are decidedly different), blocked-off paths and water fountains bound tightly in plastic wrap. The vending machines that dispense food for the koi and ducks were bound up, too, and the gaping mouths of the fish and acrobatic displays of the ducks were conspicuous by their absence. The staff only returned last Monday, and it shows: there are no bright displays of annuals, some bushes need trimming, and in the Japanese garden, animals had scuffed up the gravel.

But it’s still beautiful, and they'll finish getting back into shape soon. On a suffocatingly hot day, the woodland garden was shady and cool, and the sound of the stream and its little waterfall soothed and refreshed the spirit. There were still lovely vistas to enjoy at every turn, and displays of flowers that took us by surprise. And since our admission tickets were for the 6 o’clock hour, we got to enjoy the Garden with the light slanting at angles we hadn’t seen there before.