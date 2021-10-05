Sheldon Concert Hall announces in-person Classical Series for 2022

The Classical Series at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries will return to a live performance schedule in 2022.

The season features three chamber music concerts spotlighting flutist Mark Sparks on Feb. 2, violinist David Halen on April 6 and violinist Erin Schrieber on May 11. All concerts are at 8 p.m., and each features a new work by University of Missouri student composers.

Sparks, recently retired as principal flutist of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will perform Bohuslav Martinu’s first Sonata for Flute and Piano and Robert Schumann’s Sonata in A Minor (transcribed for flute and piano by Sparks). Also on the program are Richard Strauss’ “Romanze,” Robert Schumann’s “Funf Stücke im Volkston” and Franz Doppler’s Rondo for Two Flutes and Piano. A new work by Mizzou’s Robyne Sieh will be performed by Isabella Saldaña of O’Fallon, Illinois, a student of Sparks’ and a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

SLSO concertmaster Halen will perform Mendelssohn’s Octet, Richard Strauss’ Sonata for Violin and Piano, and a new work for violin and piano by Mizzou’s Emily Shaw.