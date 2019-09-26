There has been a change of soloist for this weekend's performances by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, the scheduled mezzo-soprano soloist in Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," is ill and unable to travel to St. Louis.
Taking her place is mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford. Mumford, a graduate of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, she's a regular there and has performed the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Berlin Philharmonic, among others. This will be her SLSO debut.
These performances of this masterpiece will be led by music director Stéphane Denève, with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, directed by Amy Kaiser, and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: "Resurrection"
When 8 p.m. Friday; repeats 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$83 • More info 314-534-1700 or slso.org