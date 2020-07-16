SLSO announces more postponed and canceled concerts

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced that it has postponed or canceled its remaining live concerts scheduled for the 2019-20 season.
This comes as no surprise, particularly given the recent upswing in the numbers of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area and in the rest of Missouri.
The SLSO and other local venues are working with a team of epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists from the Washington University School of Medicine to develop concert and building procedures that accord with the latest guidelines from St. Louis City and County. The orchestra expects to make an announcement in early to mid-August about the concerts scheduled for this fall as a part of its 2020-21 season.
Five concerts or films are affected by the new schedule changes:
• Aug. 7: “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles” — postponed to May/June 2021
• Aug. 14: “Tribute to David Bowie” — canceled; potential rescheduling in a future season
• Aug. 22: “Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown” — postponed to May/June 2021
• Aug. 30: “Ragtime, Blues and All That Jazz” — canceled; potential rescheduling in a future season
• Sept. 11-13: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1” in concert — postponed to spring 2021
For a complete list of schedule changes, please visit slso.org/concertupdate.
Ticketholders have several options. The first is to keep their tickets for postponed concerts; they’ll be good for the new concert dates when they’re rescheduled. The second is to put the ticket value on their account and use them for any future concert prior to May 31, 2021.
The third, and the one that will help the SLSO the most, is to donate the tickets (particularly for canceled concerts) back to the orchestra. That earns you a tax deduction for the full ticket value, and helps the SLSO to continue its mission in a time that has hit the performing arts particularly hard. For more information, send an email to tickets@slso.org or call the box office at 314-534-1700, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, you can continue to listen to rebroadcasts of SLSO concerts every Saturday night on St. Louis Public Radio, KWMU-90.7 FM (stlpublicradio.org). In coming weeks, you can hear Gemma New leading Ottorino Respighi’s “The Pines of Rome” (Aug. 8), music director Stéphane Denève conducting “An Alpine Symphony,” by Richard Strauss, and Maurice Ravel’s “Daphnis et Chloé” (Aug. 15), and Joshua Bell as soloist in Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 (Aug. 22). You can find the full program listings at slso.org/radiobroadcasts.
Additionally, at 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month, Channel 9 televises a previous SLSO concert; those concerts are later posted to its website.
Many SLSO musicians take part in socially distanced “driveway concerts” around town at no charge, providing eager audiences with opportunities to hear live music, and themselves with the chance to perform.
Online, the orchestra shares more musical content, including “SLSO Stories” and the new “Songs of America” project, which feature assorted voices in America music, with St. Louis landmarks as background. (Don’t miss Denève playing “St. Louis Blues” on the piano.)
