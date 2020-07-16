SLSO announces more postponed and canceled concerts

For a complete list of schedule changes, please visit slso.org/concertupdate.

Ticketholders have several options. The first is to keep their tickets for postponed concerts; they’ll be good for the new concert dates when they’re rescheduled. The second is to put the ticket value on their account and use them for any future concert prior to May 31, 2021.

The third, and the one that will help the SLSO the most, is to donate the tickets (particularly for canceled concerts) back to the orchestra. That earns you a tax deduction for the full ticket value, and helps the SLSO to continue its mission in a time that has hit the performing arts particularly hard. For more information, send an email to tickets@slso.org or call the box office at 314-534-1700, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.