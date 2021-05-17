St. Louis Art Museum promotes Nichole N. Bridges to curator of arts of Africa, Oceania and Americas

Nichole N. Bridges has been named Morton D. May Curator of the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas, the St. Louis Art Museum announced May 17.

She had already been in charge of the department as associate curator. Since joining the museum in 2013, Bridges has curated exhibitions including “Currents 109: Nick Cave” (2014) and “Adorning Self and Space: West African Textiles” (2015).

She recently has overseen renovation of galleries of Oceanic art, which will reopen this week, the museum said in its statement. Bridges curated the galleries in collaboration with subject expert Philippe Peltier. Also opening will be a special installation of Australian Aboriginal art, co-curated by Bridges and Alexander Brier Marr, assistant curator for Native American art.

“Nichole has made prolific contributions to the museum,” museum director Brent R. Benjamin said in the statement. “In 2018, she refreshed the museum’s presentation of African art. With this year’s Oceanic installation, she offers our visitors new ways of seeing and thinking about these important aspects of the Art Museum’s comprehensive collection.”

Bridges' promotion makes her the museum's only Black curator. Previously she had been associate curator at the Newark Museum and head of the Department of the Arts of Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific Islands at the Baltimore Museum of Art. She holds a doctorate in art history from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

