St. Louis performance venues will be lit up in red Tuesday evening

More than 12 million people work in the live arts, an industry that annually generates a trillion dollars. Those who perform, as singers, dancers, instrumentalists or actors, are just a fraction of the workers who depend on the performing arts for a living, livings that were the first to disappear in the pandemic and will likely be the last to return when it ends.
And patrons are missing them pretty badly right about now.
To raise awareness and spur action on the part of lawmakers, on Sept. 1, a host of performance venues and other buildings will be lit up in red. It's part of the nationwide Red Alert RESTART event, urging the passage of the RESTART Act and showing support for everyone affected by the shutdown of live events.
Participating St. Louis-area venues include Powell Symphony Hall, the Fox Theatre, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues, Stifel Theatre, Enterprise Center, the Pageant, Delmar Hall, and the Old Rock House.
Those donating the labor and equipment to make it happen include IATSE (International Alliance of Stage and Theatre Employees) Local 6 stagehands on the labor side, while Switch, TPI, Fogarty Services, Klance Unlimited, Logic Systems and others have donated equipment.
On Sept. 2, starting at 11:30 a.m., events workers from across Missouri will take part in a “load-in” at 111 South 10th Street to draw attention to their plight and urge passage of the RESTART Act.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!