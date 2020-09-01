St. Louis performance venues will be lit up tonight

More than 12 million people work in the live arts, an industry that annually generates a trillion dollars. Those who perform, as singers, dancers, instrumentalists or actors, are just a fraction of the workers who depend on the performing arts for a living, livings that were the first to disappear in the pandemic and will likely be the last to return when it ends. (And patrons are missing them pretty badly right about now.)
To raise awareness and spur action on the part of lawmakers, today, Sept. 1, a host of performing venues and other buildings will be lit up in red, as a part of the nation-wide “Red Alert RESTART” event, urging the passage of the RESTART Act, and showing support for everyone affected by the shutdown of the live events industry.
Participating venues in the St. Louis area include Powell Symphony Hall, the Fox Theatre, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues, the Stifel Theatre and Enterprise Center, among others. Those donating the labor and equipment to make it happen include IATSE (International Alliance of Stage and Theatre Employees) Local 6 stagehands on the labor side, while Switch, TPI, Fogarty Services, Klance Unlimited, Logic Systems and others have donated equipment.
On Wednesday, Sept 2, starting at 11:30 a.m., events workers from across Missouri will take part in a “Load In” at 111 S. 10th Street, St. Louis, to draw attention to their plight and urge passage of the RESTART Act.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!