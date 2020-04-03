You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra cancels performances through May 10
Stéphane Denève

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that all performances scheduled to take place through May 10 have been canceled.

That includes the rest of the classical music programs that were to make up music director Stéphane Denève’s first season, along with educational programs and outreach programs. A St. Louis Speakers Series event featuring Jason Alexander has been postponed.

For some new SLSO online content, check out the “Online Instrument Playground” (for children) and “SLSO at Home” videos at slso.com.

Tickets can be returned for a tax deduction, for a refund, or for credit for future concerts prior to May 31, 2021. For more information, call 314-534-1700 or email tickets@slso.org.

Sarah Bryan Miller is the classical music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch; she has also written on a variety of other topics.

