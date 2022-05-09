St. Louis Zoo welcomes Astrid, critically endangered Somali wild ass born April 8

The St. Louis Zoo on Monday announced its most recent addition to the herd: Astrid, a Somali wild ass born April 8.
She’s the first new Somali wild ass at the zoo in three years. The species is critically endangered.
“Though only a few weeks old, Astrid is a vibrant part of the herd,” the zoo said in an announcement. “She is full of energy, but still keeps close to mom Tukia.”
A female Somali wild ass was born April 8, 2022, at the St. Louis Zoo. Please give a wild welcome to Astrid!
Astrid is the first new foal at the zoo in three years, and her birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for this species.
The Somali wild ass is critically endangered. This means they are at high risk of disappearing completely from the wild. There are a number of interconnected reasons for this decline, including overhunting and habitat loss. For years, the Zoo has been working to help the Somali wild ass in its natural habitat. In 2017, the St. Louis Zoo assisted in the development of the Roadmap for the Conservation of the African Wild Ass, which outlines key actions to help conserve this species over the next ten years.
The Somali wild ass is one of three subspecies (types) of African wild ass. Overall, the species is the smallest of the wild equids, a group that includes horses, asses and zebras. A typical African wild ass stands about 4 feet at the shoulder and weighs about 400 to 500 pounds.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Astrid weighed 58.8 pounds at birth. Her father is Hirizi, and her brother, Tobias, the last Somali wild ass born at the zoo, no longer lives there.
She was born as part of part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which aims to preserve healthy, genetically diverse animal populations. The
St. Louis Zoo has been working for years to help the Somali wild ass in its natural habitat, including helping with the development of the Roadmap for the Conservation of the African Wild Ass, a 10-year plan that outlines key actions needed to help.
They are the smallest of the wild equids (made up of horses, asses and zebras) and typically weigh 400-500 pounds. Pregnancy lasts about a year.
People often make fun of the name of the animal, and that can present an image problem, former zoo president Jeffrey Bonner wrote in 2008 as part of a series for the Post-Dispatch about protecting animals.
“If you stand around their yard for any length of time, you'll hear visitors making a variety of rather tasteless jokes about the animals' name,” he wrote. “Parents rush their children along so that they don't have time to read the educational graphic. Mothers tell their children that our asses are donkeys — which they are not. School groups break into gales of laughter when the class clown shouts their name. In other words, visitors are missing our conservation message that we are working hard to save these rare, beautiful and magnificent animals.”
Need a baby animal fix? We've got the St. Louis photo album for you
Guereza colobus monkey
Teak, a two-week-old Guereza colobus monkey, looks the around the environment in the Primate House at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The monkey was born on Feb. 3 and is named after the tropical hardwood tree. Colobus babies are born all white with a pink face and gradually gain the distinctive black and white coloring of the adults by the time they are six-months old. Colobus monkeys are native to the forests of east and central Africa. Photo by David Carson,
dcarosn@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chimpanzee
Utamu, an 18-year-old chimpanzee at the St. Louis Zoo, gave birth to female baby around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Rosebud is on the left and Utamu is with her baby girl in the center. Beauty is in the back. Photo by Helen Boostrom/St. Louis Zoo
St. Louis Zoo
Giraffe
A reticulated giraffe just three days old, stands tall at the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday, June 17, 2008. The male was born outdoors on Saturday afternoon with a crowd of more than 400 onlookers. He weighs 143 pounds and stands over 6 feet tall. This was the sixth calf for Jessie and Dexter. (St. Louis Zoo photo)
St. Louis Zoo
Amur leopard
Sofiya, a 1-month-old female Amur leopard, makes her public debut on Thursday, June 12, 2008 at the St. Louis Zoo. Sofiya was born on May 10 at the zoo, along with a male that was stillborn. She was being hand-reared because her first-time mother didn't know how to raise her.
Huy R. Mach | Post-Dispatch
HUY R. MACH
Sea lion
Mom and baby California Sea Lions check each other out a few hours after the baby was born June 9, 2000 at the St. Louis Zoo. Mom's name is Hide, Dad's name (not in photo) is Roland. This was the first sea lion to be born at the St. Louis Zoo in eight years.
Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch
LARRY WILLIAMS
Gorilla
Nne Kizazi carries her four month old son Louie in her arms on Sept. 14, 1999 as she balances herself on the rope while going from here to there suspended in her home at the St. Louis zoo. Her baby was born May 12th, 1999, and was the first gorilla to be raised by its mother in the zoo's history.
Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch
KAREN ELSHOUT
Matschie's tree kangaroo
Kasbeth, a Matschie's tree kangaroo and new mother, eats an afternoon snack with her 7-month-old baby Bexley inside the St. Louis Zoo's Emerson Children's Zoo on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012. Bexley was born the size of a lima bean. He moved into his mother's pouch to be nurtured and has since grown to be the size of a small cat. At about 10 months old, he will officially move out of the pouch, but will nurse until he is at least 16 months old. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Amur tiger
Kalista, an adult female Amur tiger, walks out into the outdoor habitat with her five tiger cubs at the St.Louis Zoo on Aug. 12, 2008. The five cubs, two males and three females, were born at the zoo on April 28th, 2008. The zoo began putting the cubs on display on Aug. 5. Crowds have lined up around the exhibit to see the cubs frolic and play with each other and their mother.
David Carson | Post-Dispatch
David Carson
Guereza colobus monkey
Teak, a two-week-old Guereza colobus monkey, clings to his mother Cecelia in the Primate House at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The monkey was born on Feb. 3 and is named after the tropical hardwood tree. Colobus babies are born all white with a pink face and gradually gain the distinctive black and white coloring of the adults by the time they are six-months old. Colobus monkeys are native to the forests of east and central Africa.
Photo by David Carson,
dcarosn@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Giraffe
Desi, a baby male reticulated giraffe, stays close to his mother, Susie, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010 at the St. Louis Zoo. He was born on September 10 at the zoo. Huy Mach
hmach@post-dispatch.com
Huy Mach
Elephant
August A. Busch Jr. (left) and zoo director George P. vierheller (center) push as Floyd Smith, zoo's elephant trainer, pulls in effort to get baby elephant Tessie II aboard a trailer after the elephant arrived at the airport on May 29, 1954.
Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Lesser kudu
A lesser kudu named Lemy was born at the St. Louis Zoo on Jan. 7, 2019. He's part of a baby boom of ungulates born at the zoo between Nov. 20. 2018 and Jan. 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo.
St. Louis Zoo
Addax
An addax named Felicity was born at the St. Louis Zoo on Dec. 3, 2018. She's part of a baby boom of ungulates born at the zoo between Nov. 20, 2018 and Jan. 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo.
St. Louis Zoo
Lowland nyala
A lowland nyala calf named Pixie was born at the St. Louis Zoo on Jan. 30, 2019. The calf is part of a baby boom of ungulates born at the zoo between Nov. 20, 2018 and Jan. 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo.
St. Louis Zoo
Gorilla
Baby gorilla Louie, born May 12, 1999, with his mother, Nne Kizazi, as they relax in their hammock before nap time. He's the first mother-raised gorilla at the St. Louis Zoo. The father is Jabari.
Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch
KAREN ELSHOUT
Addax
Anubis the Addax was born at the St. Louis Zoo on Nov. 24, 2018. The calf is part of a baby boom of ungulates born at the zoo between Nov. 20 and Jan. 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo
St. Louis Zoo
Lesser kudu
Biff, a lesser kudu, was born at the St. Louis Zoo on Jan. 9, 2019. He's part of a baby boom of ungulates born at the zoo between Nov. 20, 2018 and Jan. 30, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo.
St. Louis Zoo
Chimpanzees
"They're just like kids, just holding them is fun," said St. Louis Zoo docent Gerry Hufker, who had her two little babies, Bikhari and Holly, fall asleep on her in the primate house. This photo is from Feb. 1999. The two chimps, who are unrelated, was introduced to a family of chimps.
LAURIE SKRIVAN
Hippopotamus
Peepers in the St. Louis Zoo pool with the two baby hippos born to her in April 1963. The twins were born 3 hours apart and each weighed 40 pounds.
Post-Dispatch file photo
File Post-Dispatch staff
Orangutan
Merah comforts her baby, Ginger, inside the orangutan habitat at the St. Louis Zoo on Feb. 1 , 2016. Ginger was born Dec. 14, 2014.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Camel
Presley the camel was born in the camels' outdoor enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo on Wednesday, June 4, 2104. Photo by Bryan Denning for the St. Louis Zoo
Elephant
Baby elephant Maliha stays close to her mother, Ellie, Aug. 21, 2006, at the Zoo. Maliha, whose father is Raja, was born August 2, 2006. Post-Dispatch staff file photo
Jerry Naunheim Jr.
Anteater
Sabia, a giant anteater, was born at the St. Louis Zoo in August 2012. Draped across her mother’s back and blending in with the stripes and long hair, she made her public debut with her mother at River’s Edge. Sabia
weighed 3 pounds when she was born in August and was the second anteater to be born at the zoo. She boasts her parents' trademark long snout and black-and-white stripes. Giant anteaters grow to be 50 inches and can extend their tongues 2 feet to capture prey. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo
St. Louis Zoo
Clydesdale
Captain, the new years baby, "kicks it up" in the pastures at Grants Farm in March 2002. Photo by Dawn Majors/Post-Dispatch
DAWN MAJORS
Donkey
Suson Park in south St. Louis County welcomed newborn donkey Stanley on July 9, 2019, just weeks after the Blues won the Stanley Cup.
Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Parks
American red wolf
Gloria, the American red wolf, was born April 23, 2019 at the Endangered Wolf Center. Photo courtesy of the center.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Wolf
A wolf pup born at the Endangered Wolf Center is photographed during a health exam before it is placed in the wild in April 2018. Photo courtesy of the Endangered Wolf Center.
Mexican wolf
A three-week old male Mexican Wolf, the first ever born using artificial insemination, is checked by veterinary experts on Monday, April 24, 2017, at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Mo. Photo provided by the Endangered Wolf Center and the St. Louis Zoo.
Photo provided by the Endangered Wolf Center
Dead Leaf Mantis
A hatchling Dead Leaf Mantis appears to be looking at a visitor on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield. The hatchling mantis is about a half inch long and will grow to about four inches. Behind the mantis is a fruit fly placed in the enclosure for the mantis's first meal. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Goat
In May 1964, 4-year-old Michael Burmeister of China Lake, Calif., feeds baby goats at Grant's Farm. Post-Dispatch file photo
Elephant
August A. Busch Jr. (left) and zoo director George P. vierheller (center) push as Floyd Smith, zoo's elephant trainer, pulls in effort to get baby elephant Tessie II aboard a trailer after the elephant arrived at the airport on May 29, 1954. Photo by St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Peregrine falcon
Roger Holloway (left) and Jeffrey Meshach, from the World Bird Sanctuary, place leg bands on one of four peregrine falcon chicks they removed from their nest box on Washington University Medical Campus on Tuesday, May 26, 2015. After the bands were placed on the birds and a blood sample for future research was drawn the baby birds were returned to their nest box. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Zebra
The St. Louis Zoo welcomed zebra foal Gloria one week after the Blues' big win. Photo by Robin Winkelman, St. Louis Zoo
Rhinoceros hornbill
A large yellow beak on a small black feathery face can be seen sticking out of its hollow at the Saint Louis Zoo's Bird House. On July 13, 2013, a rhinoceros hornbill hatched - the first-ever recorded hatch of this species at the Zoo. The rhinoceros hornbill is named for its golden-yellow upturned horn, called a casque, which is thought to act as a "resonating chamber," amplifying the animal's nasal cells. The casque may look heavy and cumbersome, but it's actually very light. It's made up of thin, hollow cells supported by tiny, hollow bones. Photo by Michael Abbene/Saint Louis Zoo
Michael Abbene
Clydesdale
Warm Springs Ranch welcomed Clydesdale foal Gloria moments after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in June 2019. Photo courtesy of Warm Springs Ranch
Jim Patrico
Cheetah
The largest litter of cheetah cubs born in captivity were born at the St. Louis Zoo on Nov. 26, 2017. Bingwa gave birth to three males and five females. According to Guinness, of the 430 captive cheetah litters officially recorded by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, hers is the largest litter. An average cheetah litter size is three to four cubs. Seven of them appear in this photograph, taken in May. (Photo by Nikos Frazier,
nfrazier@post-dispatch.com)
Read more about them
here.
Nikos Frazier
Jaguar
Newborn jaguar cubs Romulus and Remus entertain young visitors to the St. Louis Children's Zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Jack January
Post-Dispatch
Mongoose Lemur
Princess Buttercup, a baby Mongoose Lemur, plays in her family's habitat enclosure at the primate house at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, July 5, 2018. (David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com)
Kamchatka bear
Mama Kamchatka bear apparently decided to let her 5-month-old triplet cubs come out into the open in May 1977, at the Zoo. It was the public's first glimpse of the cubs born in January 1977. Post-Dispatch file photo
Post-Dispatch file photo
Spectacled bear
A rare Spectacled bear and her cub on their way to a feeding in March 1990 at the St. Louis Zoo. The species - the only bear native to South America- is considered critically endangered. The cub was born Feb. 4, 1990. Post-Dispatch file photo
Post-Dispatch file photo
Opossum
A baby opossum is handled by Jackie Seigal, director of education at the Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin on July 30, 2003 during an educational lecture titled "Make Way for Ducklings...and Other Baby Animals". The opossum was brought to the shelter after its mother was hit by a car. PHOTO BY KATHERINE BISH
KATHERINE BISH
Grizzly bear
A 20-ounce grizzly bear nurses at the St. Louis Children's Zoo in January 1971, where attendants spend the night accommodating the cub's nocturnal hunger. The staff hopes the cub, 2 weeks old, will be the first grizzly raised at the zoo. Post-Dispatch file photo
Post-Dispatch file photo
Bobcat
Toni Nelson, a volunteer at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Fenton, holding a five week old bobcat that they have named "Tornado" in this May 7, 1999 photo . It will be rehabed in Cape Girardeau, and then released to the wild PD PHOTO BY WAYNE CROSSLIN
WAYNE CROSSLIN
King penguin
A king penguin parent feeds a 31-day-old baby at Penguin & Puffin Coast on Feb. 1, 2016, at the St. Louis Zoo. The baby is younger of two unnamed babies. Nathan and BB are its parents; Tubby and Kong are parents to another penguin chick. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Ozark Hellbender
A a 2-week-old Ozark hellbender in this 2011 photo from the St. Louis Zoo, where the endangered amphibian found only in a few Missouri and Arkansas counties, was successfully bred in captivity for the first time. Officials with the St. Louis Zoo and Missouri Department of Conservation said the first captivity-bred hellbender hatched on Nov. 15, 2011 at the zoo.
Mark Wanner
Orangutan
August 1964: Henry the orangutan has a birthday party at the refreshment stand of the St. Louis Children's Zoo, complete with cake and ice cream. Assistant Zoo Director Henry Sanders feeds the 1-year-old animal ice cream. Guests (besides Zoo visitors) included Janet the llama, Inky the monkey (being held), Donald the sun bear and Pierre the chimpanzee. Children and animals shared the birthday cake.
Post-Dispatch archive photo
Post-Dispatch
Asian elephant
Bob Frueh, the St. Louis Zoo's animal curator, offers Carolyn, the new 9-month-old Asian elephant, a drink of water and bite of banana in her debut in the children's section of the zoo in October 1968. Joseph O. Losos made the contribution to the zoo after a suggestion from director R. Marlin Perkins.
(Post-Dispatch archives)
Post-Dispatch
Chimpanzee
Arthur, a 6-month-old chimpanzee, draws a lot of attention from visitors to the St. Louis Children's Zoo in April 1982.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Ted Dargan
Post-Dispatch
Leopard
Mary Lou Welling feeds a baby leopard in July 1973 while people watch at the St. Louis Children's Zoo nursery.
Post-Dispatch photo
Post-Dispatch
Chickens
June 1969: Maureen McGuire and Charles Yalem watch chickens hatch in a St. Louis Children's Zoo incubator. Yalem was the principal donor of the children's zoo.
Post-Dispatch archive photo by Fred Sweets
Post-Dispatch
