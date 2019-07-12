A legendary rock singer, a classic film, an acclaimed novel and a popular cartoon character are the inspirations for musicals coming to Stifel Theatre.
The venue’s 2019-20 Broadway Series will feature “A Night With Janis Joplin,” “An American in Paris,” “The Color Purple” and “The SpongeBob Musical.”
“A Night With Janis Joplin” is a jukebox musical with songs including “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Mary Bridget Davies reprises her Tony-nominated role as Joplin. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9.
Based on the 1951 film that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, “An American in Paris” features gems from the Gershwin songbook. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
With a jazz, blues, gospel and ragtime score, “The Color Purple” is inspired by Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Showtime is 8 p.m. April 11.
And “The SpongeBob Musical,” based on the animated Nickelodeon series, puts Bikini Bottom's upbeat fry cook center stage. Performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 2 and 2 p.m. May 3.
Subscriptions for the series are on sale now at stifeltheatre.com.