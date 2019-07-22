For the third year in a row, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will partner with the Blues in hosting auditions for would-be performers of the national anthem.
The hockey team, celebrating its status as Stanley Cup champions, will showcase the talents of St. Louisans at a Blues home game during the 2019-20 season. It could be a soloist; it could be a small group. Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are all encouraged to enter the competition.
The first step is to submit an online video entry at http://bit.ly/32MPxhd. It's due by noon Aug. 16.
Finalists will be invited to perform in person for a panel of judges at Powell Symphony Hall.
The setup is the same as that for auditions for the SLSO. Professional attire is required. The first round is blind; contestants perform behind a black curtain to perform a song of their choice for the judges, without speaking to the adjudicators. In the second and final round, they'll perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” unaccompanied and without the screen. This time, the judges will be in the auditorium.
Charles Glenn, the Blues' longtime national anthem singer, who announced his retirement in January, will help choose his successor. The other judges are Kevin McBeth, director of the SLSO's In Unison Chorus; Kennedy Holmes, a St. Louis native and fourth-place finisher on "The Voice"; and a to-be-named member of the SLSO.
Still to be announced: the game at which the winner will perform.
In 2017, the first year of the partnership, more than 650 contestants submitted videos in the initial phase; 34 were called back, 14 went to the finals and nine were chosen to perform. Last year's winner was Matt Pentecost, 34, a music teacher in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District.
For additional information and to submit an online entry, visit stlouisblues.com.