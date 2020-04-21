Two more major cancellations hit St. Louis classical music

There have been two more major cancelations in the St. Louis classical music scene.

The St. Louis Chamber Chorus has canceled the sixth and final concert of its 64th season. Scheduled for May 31, “Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine” was to have ended a season with the theme “Altered States.” With the earlier cancelation of the SLCC’s April 5 concert, one-third of the carefully constructed season has been lost.

Said artistic director Philip Barnes, in a video statement, “While we can’t know where we will be by the end of May, as we flatten the curve of infections, it’s clear that we will not have sufficient time to rehearse the repertoire, and we must remain cognizant for the health and wellbeing of our singers. Simply, it’s too soon to bring together performers and audiences.”

Ticketholders can turn in their tickets for refunds, or donate their value to help support the Chorus financially. Those who choose the latter route will receive companion passes to share, one for each ticket they turn in, as well as a tax deduction.