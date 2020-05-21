Watch now: Gateway Arch is still closed, but now you can experience virtual views from the top

The Gateway Arch remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its iconic views from 630 feet above St. Louis now can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
Livestreams available at archpark.org/visit/archathome provide a peek east to the Mississippi River and Illinois and west to downtown and St. Louis County. The view spans 30 miles in each direction, and the streams are accessible 24 hours a day.
The Gateway Arch Park Foundation collaborated with Bi-State Development and the National Park Service for the project.
“This new way to experience the view from the top of the Gateway Arch is a natural extension of the universal design components of the new renovations,” Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, said in a statement announcing the livestreams. “As the official fundraising partner of Gateway Arch National Park, we are always looking for ways to connect the Arch with our community in St. Louis and beyond."
In the announcement, Gateway Arch National Park superintendent Michael Ward said rangers have found creative ways to educate visitors from a distance during the temporary closure.
"Taking the view from the top of the Gateway Arch online is one of the ways Gateway Arch National Park is trying to engage with the public during a time we would normally see visitation to the park increase," Ward said.
The Gateway Arch reopened in July 2018 after a $380 million renovation that included the riverfront park, underground museum and a pedestrian walkway over Interstate 44.
For more information, visit archpark.org.
The Building of the Arch
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
The Building of the Arch
Building the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
Arch construction
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
Building the Arch
Building the Arch
Building the Arch
Building the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
The Building of the Arch
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
Building the Arch
The Building of the Arch
Building the Arch
Building the Arch
Gateway Arch construction
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
A Look Back: Gateway Arch construction
Building the Arch
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
Gateway Arch Shadow Over Downtown
The Building of the Arch
The Building of the Arch
NO headline in galleries
Elise Diesfeld
@elisediesfeld on Twitter
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!