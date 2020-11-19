Writer in St. Louis receives $30,000 Warhol grant

Baran , who also writes poetry, is co-founder of the 100 Boots Poetry Series at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. She writes essays and reviews for a variety of publications and has taught in St. Louis University's prison arts and education program.

"Jessica Baran will continue her critical engagement with art, artists and exhibitions taking place in the greater Midwestern American states—a.k.a. “flyover country”—in the form of regularly published short-form essays and reviews. Based in St. Louis, and aiming to cover art there as well as neighboring cities in need of critical reflection such as Kansas City and Bentonville, Baran will consider how art contributes to critical socio-political conversations and, at times, assists in the culture wars that persist between different regions and their demographics by drawing connections between local practices and national and international art discourses."