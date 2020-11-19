 Skip to main content
Writer in St. Louis receives $30,000 Warhol grant
Writer in St. Louis receives $30,000 Warhol grant

Jessica Baran of St. Louis has received an Andy Warhol Foundation grant of $30,000 for her short-form writing. 

Baran, who also writes poetry, is co-founder of the 100 Boots Poetry Series at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. She writes essays and reviews for a variety of publications and has taught in St. Louis University's prison arts and education program. 

In announcing the award, a news release said: 

"Jessica Baran will continue her critical engagement with art, artists and exhibitions taking place in the greater Midwestern American states—a.k.a. “flyover country”—in the form of regularly published short-form essays and reviews. Based in St. Louis, and aiming to cover art there as well as neighboring cities in need of critical reflection such as Kansas City and Bentonville, Baran will consider how art contributes to critical socio-political conversations and, at times, assists in the culture wars that persist between different regions and their demographics by drawing connections between local practices and national and international art discourses."

(Yes, it actually said "flyover" along with calling Bentonville, Arkansas, our "neighbor.")

Jessica Baran

Barrett Barrera Projects added Jessica Baran as associate director of curatorial and program development.
