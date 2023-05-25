Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A cyber-themed Dada Ball & Bash raised $400,000 for the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis this year, about 15% of its annual operating budget.

The biannual event was May 13 at The Hawthorn, several blocks east of the museum on Washington Avenue.

In 20 minutes, an auction called Fund the Need raised more than $170,000 in support of youth arts education, setting a record for the event, a news release said on Thursday. The museum has ArtReach partnerships with Sumner and Vashon High Schools and with other students in addition to other programs.

The Dada Ball's theme to "live out your future fantasy" was inspired by the museum's current dream-like exhibition, "Jacolby Satterwhite: Spirits Roaming on the Earth."

“CAM’s future became a reality at the Dada Ball and Bash,” said Lisa Melandri, the museum executive director, “and it’s all because of our incredible supporters. The contributions we received show the immense support from our community and the support for all that CAM is and all that CAM does. They help make CAM a place that continues to be free and open to all. Thank you to everyone who made the night so much fun and such a fabulous success.”

The total money raised was through the live auction, ticket sales and sponsors and will be used for education programs and future exhibitions.

This week, the museum also announced a $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support an exhibition by Justin Favela of Las Vegas. Favela’s exhibition will feature his colorful piñata paper technique on the museum’s 60-foot Project Wall. It opens Sept. 8.

For more information, go to camstl.org.