Dance St. Louis announces 2021-22 season

Dance St. Louis has announced its 2021-22 season, which will include new editions of its popular "An Evening of Ballet Stars" series and Spring to Dance Festival.

The schedule:

Nov. 6: "An Evening of Ballet Stars 3." The program is scheduled to include dancers from companies including the Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Miami City Ballet.

Feb. 5: Tango Argentina. Dancers and musicians will explore the uniquely rhythmic world of tango.

April 16: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. This dance ensemble is noted for putting a humorous spin on the art form.

May 27-29: Spring to Dance Festival. The annual event featuring dozens of top dance companies returns to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center.

All performances are at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Season subscriptions are available in two-, three- and four-show packages. For more information, visit dancestlouis.org.

