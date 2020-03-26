You are the owner of this article.
Dance St. Louis postpones Diavolo concert
Dance St. Louis postpones Diavolo concert

Diavolo

"Transit Space" by Diavolo. Photo by Julie Shelton

 Julie Shelton

Dance St. Louis is postponing the Diavolo concert until next year in the interest of health and safety.

The company, which puts a contemporary spin on dance, was to perform on April 11 at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center. The concert is tentatively rescheduled for April 3, 2021.

According to an announcement on the Dance St. Louis website, tickets to the previously scheduled performance will be honored for the new date.

In a review of a 2014 performance at the Touhill, the Post-Dispatch noted that Diavolo "strikes a balance between the imperative to entertain and the impulse to enchant."

For information about refunds or donating the value of a ticket to Dance St. Louis as a tax-deductible contribution: dancestlouis.org/diavolo.

