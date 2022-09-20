Fall brings harvest of more than 40 St. Louis festivals, fairs, family events

Celebrating fall in St. Louis isn’t so much about the cooler weather and an abundant harvest as it is about the end of a sweltering summer. And who knows — you may end up wearing shorts to a hayride anyway (though we don’t recommend it).

Farm Friday

When 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9 • Where Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road • How much Free for adults, $10 per child • More info 314-615-8822

Spend a day at Suson Park, which houses farm animals year-round. Farm Friday includes hayrides, barn stations, fishing, farm games, candle making, tattoos and creations by a balloon artist. The Kona Ice truck will also be selling frozen treats.

Armies for Empires

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10 • Where Jefferson Barracks Historic Site Visitor Center, 345 North Road • How much Free • More info stlouiscountymo.gov

Armies for Empires, a living history event, re-creates the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War and the Boxer Rebellion. Historians will talk about the Second Anglo-Boer War of 1899-1902, which was first reenacted at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

Fall Farm Festival

When 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with museum admission • More info magichouse.org

Meet with local farmers to learn where your food comes from, and sit behind the wheel of a tractor and admire real farm animals. The Missouri and Illinois farm bureaus sponsor this Fall Farm Festival at the Magic House.

The Taste in Ferguson

When 3-7 p.m. Sept. 11 • Where Savoy Banquet Center, 119 South Florissant Road, Florissant • How much $35 • More info thetasteinferguson.com

Sample food and drinks from more than 20 restaurants at the Taste in Ferguson. The event also features live music, cooking demonstrations, activities for kids and giveaways. The Taste was started 10 years ago to honor the memory of two local teenagers, Samantha Lipka, who died in 2007, and Robbie McGartland, who died in 2012. Their parents formed Angels at Work, which has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships.

Arnold Days

When 6-10 p.m. Sept. 16, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 17-18 • Where Arnold City Park, 1 Bradley Beach Road, Arnold • How much Free • More info facebook.com/arnoldparksandrecreation

For Arnold’s 50th anniversary, the Jefferson County city celebrates with its usual Arnold Days, which includes carnival rides, food vendors, a cupcake eating contest for kids, a hot dog eating contest for adults, and a fireworks and laser show (9 p.m. Sept. 17). Winners of the Water Tower Palooza Photo contest will be announced; the city is inviting participants to take photos with miniature versions of its famous water tower that have been placed around town. A parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sept. 18.

‘Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza’

When 6 p.m. Sept. 16 • Where Fox Theater, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $22.50-$52.50 • More info metrotix.com

Disney and Marvel characters come to life in “Costume Palooza,” a stage show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. Mickey, Minnie and their friends want to throw a huge costume party, but when mysterious rain, wind and smoke interferes, the pals rely on superheroes to save the day.

Augusta Harvest Festival

When Sept. 16-17 • Where Augusta, Missouri • How much Free • More info augusta-chamber.org

Augusta’s Harvest Festival invites visitors to explore the town, especially with a wine passport in hand. Enjoy harvest specials at shops, restaurants, wineries and breweries, plus music, hayrides, a 5K, a pie contest, and a gourmet picnic and harvest dinner. A parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

Belleville Oktoberfest

When 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 16-17 • Where Downtown Belleville • How much Free • More info bellevilleoktoberfest.com

This is the 41st year for Belleville Oktoberfest, where visitors can compete in a stein-holding contest, cheer at the wiener dog races, shop and eat at the German Tent, and enjoy German cuisine and live entertainment on three stages. Music acts include Blue Smoke, Social Remedy, Up All Night, Well Hungarians, Dazed n Confused and Platinum Rock Legends.

Great Forest Park Balloon Race

When Balloon glow 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.; festival and race 1-4:45 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Central Fields, Forest Park • How much Free • More info greatforestparkballoonrace.com

The world’s oldest free hot-air balloon event celebrates 50 years. On Sept. 16, balloons will light up Central Fields for the Balloon Glow. On Sept. 17, enjoy food and activities on the ground before more than 50 balloons take to the skies in the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. We’re hoping for optimal conditions; the 2019 race was called off because of excessive wind, and the 2020 race didn’t happen because of the pandemic.

Italian Fest and Parade

When 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 16-17 • Where Uptown Collinsvillle • How much Free • More info italianfest.net

Toss a bocce ball, stomp grapes, and cheer for Mr. and Miss Italian Fest at this family-friendly, food-centric event in Collinsville, celebrating its 38th year. The 5K is at 8 a.m., and the parade is at 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Greentree Festival

When 5-10 p.m. Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 17 (parade at 10 a.m.), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where Kirkwood Park, 111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood • How much Free • More info kirkwoodmo.org/recreation/greentree-festival

The Greentree Festival in Kirkwood includes live music, a wine garden, a dog show, food vendors, a car show, arts and craft booths, and folklife reenactors. This is the festival’s 60th year.

Affton-Lemay Community Parade

When 10 a.m. Sept. 17 • Where Starts at Affton High School, 8309 Mackenzie Road, Affton • How much Free • More info afftonchamber.com

This year’s Affton-Lemay Community Parade theme, “Let’s Celebrate Together!,” honors the merging of the two communities’ chambers of commerce. The parade steps off at Affton High School, travels south on Mackenzie Road, then down Gravois and Weber roads, and ends at Bayless Elementary School.

Street Art Fest

When 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Downtown Highland, Illinois • How much Free • More info highlandillinois.com/streetartfestival.html

Purchase artwork by local artists, watch as the streets become a canvas for chalk creations and enjoy live music at Highland’s Street Art Fest.

St. Louis Renaissance Festival

When Weekends Sept. 17-Oct. 24, plus a shopping day 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 10 • Where Rotary Park, Wentzville • How much $11.95-$17.95, free for children under 4 • More info stlrenfest.com

For more than 20 years, the St. Louis Renaissance Festival has brought live armored jousting, more than 100 artisan shops, food, live entertainment, family activities and crafts to Wentzville’s Rotary Park, which has been transformed into a 16th-century French village called Petit Lyon.

South Grand Fall and Music Fest

When 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where South Grand Boulevard between Arsenal and Humphrey streets • How much Free • More info southgrand.org

Shop and visit with more than 70 vendors and organizations lining the South Grand business district. Musicians and a DJ will perform throughout the day.

Sababa Jewish Arts & Culture Festival

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where Near Simon Hall at Washington University, Forsyth Boulevard and Olympian Way • How much Free • More info sababastl.com

Sababa is Hebrew slang for “awesome,” “cool,” or “that’s great,” and this Sababa festival includes art exhibits, musical performances, culinary experiences and a dedicated family pavilion with activities including yoga, juggling, a magician and science demonstrations. The festival is a collaboration between the JCC and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and was last held in 2018. Free parking is available in the Danforth University Center Garage, 6475 Forsyth Boulevard.

‘Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures’

When Sept. 23-25; various performance times • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $23-$98 • More info thechaifetzarena.com

Disney characters including Moana, Simba and Woody embark on adventures in Motunui, the Pride Lands, a carnival and more in “Road Trip Adventures,” an icy show full of unexpected twists and up-close interactions.

Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

When 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 23-24, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 25 • Where Soulard Market Park • How much Free • More info hispanicfestivalstl.com

The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival, which took place last year in Florissant, returns to Soulard Market Park. The event features more than 70 vendors, folkloric dancers, live music, a mechanical bull and activities for kids. Proceeds help to fund scholarships for underprivileged students.

St. Charles Oktoberfest

When 4-11 p.m. Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25 • Where Frontier Park, 500 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles • How much Free • More info saintcharlesoktoberfest.com

St. Charles Oktoberfest has traditional German music, dancing and food, of course. But you can also cheer for your favorites in a brat-eating contest, a wiener dog race, 10K and 5K runs, and a stein-holding contest. Admire the rides in the antique car show, and send the kids off to have fun in the “kinder garten.”

Taste of St. Louis

When 4-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25 • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Free, with food and drinks available for purchase • More info tastestl.com

Bring your appetite for the Taste of St. Louis, an annual celebration of local restaurants. The festival returned to downtown in 2019 after five years in Chesterfield and last year made the move to Ballpark Village. The event also includes live music and vendors.

Fright Fest

When Sept. 23-Oct. 30, various dates • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis

Fright Fest, the most popular seasonal event at Six Flags St. Louis, returns with family-friendly scares and activities during the day and scarier ghouls wandering the park at night. As part of daytime Boo Fest activities, kids can have their own Halloween fun with a trick-or-treat trail and other not-so-scary experiences.

Tower Grove Pride

When Sept. 24-25 • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info towergrovepride.com

The popular Tower Grove Pride festival, which had been held in June, moved in 2021 to September and this year returns as a two-day event. There will be two stages of live entertainment and 300 booths by vendors, organizations and businesses. Tower Grove Pride started in 2012 as a modest block party with about 1,000 attendees; organizers say the festival now draws tens of thousands each year.

Grant Bicentennial Dinner

When 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25 • Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street; Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road • How much $75 • More info campbellhousemuseum.org/usgrant

Celebrate U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday at two locations where he lived and dined: the Campbell House Museum and the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site. Historically inspired food and drinks will be prepared by award-winning local chefs, confectioners, brewers, winemakers and distillers. Proceeds benefit both historic sites.

Chase Park Plaza 100th Birthday Party

When 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where Khorassan Ballroom, Chase Park Plaza, 212 North Kingshighway • How much $135, ages 21 and up • More info eventbrite.com

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel was simply known as the Chase Hotel when it opened its doors Sept. 29, 1922. It’s represented glitz and glamor since and has hosted celebrities galore, including Dean Martin, Liza Minnelli, Nat King Cole and Franklin D. Roosevelt. A 100th birthday celebration includes cocktails and foods served over the years, including oysters Rockefeller, cranberry and orange roasted duck, and seared red snapper. The Rat Pack Tribute Show will perform, as well as Anita Jackson and Tim Schall, accompanied by a 17-piece orchestra.

Grove Fest

When 3-11 p.m. Oct. 1 • Where The Grove neighborhood, Manchester Avenue between Vandeventer Avenue and Kingshighway • How much Free, $5 suggested donation • More info thegrovestl.com

Grove Fest includes street performers, live entertainment on the main stage, a family area and a merchant village. This is the 16th year for the festival, presented by the Grove Community Improvement District.

Metro East Pride Fest

When Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 1 • Where West Main Street, Belleville • How much Free • More info metroeastpride.org

Metro East Pride celebrates diversity, equality and inclusion with Pride Fest in Belleville. Entertainment includes performances by the School of Rock, Band Together, DJ BReid, Kings on Main, Stompbox and the Mixtapes, and Champagne Fixx, with drag shows and a high-heel drag race.

Big Truck Day

When 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 1-2 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much $15-$22; reservations required • More info magichouse.org

Get an up-close look at a crane, bucket truck, sleeper cab and other big vehicles. Your ticket includes a hot-dog lunch, a construction hat, private playtime in Trike Town and Magic House admission all day.

Eureka Scarecrow Festival

When Oct. 1-31 • Where Eureka • How much Free • More info eurekascarecrowfestival.com

Hunt all around Eureka for scary and silly scarecrows, and vote for your favorites during the town’s Scarecrow Festival. Other fall events include a 5K (Sept. 24), Eureka Days (Sept. 30-Oct. 2), Small Business Week (Oct. 3-7), a golf cart parade (Oct. 7), Big Truck and Safety Day (Oct. 8) and a Little Monsters Parade (Oct. 29).

FestiFall

When 1-6 p.m. Oct. 2 • Where Metter Park, 124 South Metter Avenue, Columbia, Illinois • How much Free • More info columbiaillinois.com

Celebrate fall by browsing unique goods, listening to music by the Z Band, eating authentic German pancakes and letting the kids enjoy a giant kid zone.

Best of Missouri Market

When Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8-9 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5-$16, free for member children 12 and under • More info mobot.org

The Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden returns with live music, a craft beer and cocktail court, and food, decor and crafts from nearly 100 makers and vendors. Kids can visit farm animals, create crafts and decorate pumpkins at a sustainable pumpkin patch led by Perennial.

Oktoberfest St. Louis

When 12-11 p.m. Oct. 7-8 • Where Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery & Bierhall, 4665 Manchester Avenue • How much Free • More info urbanchestnut.com/events

The 11th Annual Oktoberfest St. Louis at Urban Chestnut is a celebration of all things beery, stein-ey and oompah-ey, with a full lineup of music on two stages, draught pours of the brewery’s O-Katz Oktoberfest Lager, and foods like pretzels, foot-long Polish sausage, and cheesy spaetzle. On Saturday, there’s a stein-holding competition, with family-friendly activities on the east lawn and treats for pets, courtesy of Purina.

Haunted Garage Horror Film Festival

When Oct. 7-9 • Where Westport Playhouse, 635 West Port Plaza • How much $30-$50 • More info hauntedgaragehorrorfest.com

The Haunted Garage Horror Film Festival includes three days of movies, awards, and Q&A sessions with Brian Hillard and Jeff Bassetti. Hillard is a two-time Emmy Award-winning makeup artist (“The Walking Dead,” Star Trek Discovery”), and Bassetti is an award-winning screenwriter, producer and director (“F-STOPS”).

Grant’s Farm Halloween Nights

When Oct. 7-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 20 • Where Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road • How much $10 per person, $15-$18 for parking • More info grantsfarm.com

Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm include a haunted tram ride through the deer park, plus ghost stories, costumed performers and eerie woodland sounds. After the ride, visit the spooky zone in the Tier Garden, see a light show in the Bauernhof and show off your moves at a Monster Mash Dance Party. A Fall Fest on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 8-30, is included as part of a regular visit. The park also hosts Oktoberfest on Sept. 16-18.

Misfit Halloween

When Oct. 7-30 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much Ticketed and free events, plus regular museum admission • More info citymuseum.org/halloween

Celebrate fall and Halloween with a slate of spooky activities at City Museum, including a rooftop viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Doc Swan’s Psycho Slideshow on weekends, a Dinner Detectives mystery experience, and visits from naturalists and birds from the Wild Bird Sanctuary. The museum also celebrates its 25th anniversary with a gala Oct. 14.

Brew in the Lou

When 1-5 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where Francis Park, Eichelberger Street and Donovan Avenue • How much $50-$60, $100-$125 for VIP • More info lesastl.org

At Brew in the Lou, visitors can stroll the banks of the Lily Pond in Francis Park while sampling beverages at more than 100 tasting stations featuring local, regional and national breweries, wineries and distilleries. The event, in its 10th year, benefits the Lutheran Elementary School Association’s member schools.

Fall Harvest Festival

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD, Defiance • How much Free; fees for some activities • More info sccmo.org/232/Parks-Recreation

St. Charles County Parks and Recreation’s Fall Harvest Festival lets visitors watch historical demonstrations, fill a basket of produce from the garden, buy pumpkins and other fruits, get lost in a corn maze, ride a hay wagon and make a festive wreath.

Oh, What a Lovely War!

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where Jefferson Barracks Historic Site Visitor Center, 345 North Road • How much free • More info stlouiscountymo.gov

Oh, What a Lovely War!, a living history event at Jefferson Barracks Park, re-creates the days of World War I. Guests can learn about uniforms, weapons and living conditions for the troops from historians who will portray soldiers from various countries.

Florissant Fall Festival

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Old town Florissant • How much Free • More info florissantoldtown.com

For its Fall Festival, Historic Old Town Florissant will be bustling with activity, featuring 11 blocks of vendors, food and crafts.

Italian Heritage Parade and Festa

When Parade at 12:30 p.m., festival until 5 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Parade starts at Shaw Elementary School; festa at Berra Park, 1825 Macklind Avenue • How much Free • More info hillstl.org/italianheritage

The Hill 2000 Neighborhood Association celebrates 155 years of its family-friendly celebration of Italian heritage. The Festa starts immediately after the parade and will include local food vendors, beverages, music, games and raffles.

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

When Various dates • Where 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $14-$54 • More info 877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com/riverboats

Celebrate fall along the Mississippi River (and check out the foliage on the shoreline) with themed cruises aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Feast on German dishes and drinks with an Oktoberfest Cruise (Oct. 9, Oct. 23), and show off your costume with other grown-ups on a Halloween Costume Cruise (Oct. 29). The riverboats also offer monthly Decked-Out Divas drag cruises, Lock-N-Dam Cruises that pass through the river lock system, Blues Cruises, and dinner and daytime sightseeing cruises.

Boo at the Zoo

When Oct. 14-30 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $9-$13 • More info stlzoo.org

The St. Louis Zoo gets in the Halloween spirit with spooky nighttime events, as well as low-key daytime fun for little ones. Visit Boo at the Zoo after hours to walk among lights and decorated scenes throughout the park. This year, look for the haunted harvest, coachman’s junction and a giant cauldron photo op. Halloweekend celebrations (Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, Oct. 29-30) feature activities during regular zoo hours. The German-inspired Zootoberfest is Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9.

Legends & Lanterns

When 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 23, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 29, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where Main Street in St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com

St. Charles becomes a ghost town in the fall, as villains, witches and spirits invade the streets to offer treats and tricks. Legends & Lanterns channels the vintage charm of Halloween from the 1910s to the ’30s. Little monsters of all ages can interact with creepy characters, celebrate Dia de los Muertos, vote for the best scarecrows and learn about Victorian mourning customs.

St. Louis Beer Fest

When 8-11 p.m. Oct. 16 • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $50-$65; ages 21 and up only • More info stlouisbeerfest.com

The second annual St. Louis Beer Fest takes place at the St. Louis Science Center and features more than 40 breweries, 120 beers and access to the museum’s exhibitions. VIP ticketholders get an extra hour of sampling, with entry at 7 p.m.

Chesterfield Fall Festival

When 1-6 p.m. Oct. 22 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much Free • More info chesterfield.mo.us

For the Chesterfield Fall Festival, John Denver tribute performers Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will perform on the amphitheater stage (4:30-6 p.m.), and the Drive By Boys will perform on the plaza stage (1-4 p.m.). Food, drinks and more family fun will round out the festival.

‘Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage’

When 6 p.m. Oct. 25 • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $35-$75, $10 for parking • More info familyarena.com

Favorite characters from the preschool TV series “Blue’s Clues” come to life onstage with puppetry, LED screens and original and classic music.

Apple Butter Festival

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29-30 • Where Kimmswick • How much Free • More info gokimmswick.com

Come for the apple butter; stay for the live entertainment and hundreds of vendors. The Apple Butter Festival in Kimmswick is the largest event in Jefferson County, drawing more than 100,000 visitors each year. Shuttles are available at the Windsor School campus.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Glow Party

When 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $13-$53, $10 for parking • More info familyarena.com

Life-size versions of Hot Wheels toys will glow in the dark in a new production that includes a visit from the original monster truck, Bigfoot, a new vehicle called the Gunkster, and the car-eating, fire-breathing Megasaurus. Shows include a dance party, laser show and toy giveaways. Pre-party tickets give fans up-close access to the trucks.