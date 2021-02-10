Feeling chilly? Missouri Botanical Garden offers free tickets to thaw out in the Climatron

If you’re wearing a stocking cap indoors and forcing the dog to cuddle for warmth, you may just need a visit to St. Louis’ very own Climatron.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission to the garden Thursday and Friday, and with that, special access to the balmy, 85-degree Climatron.

(Note: The high outside the Climatron will hit the teens.)

You must get your tickets online the day of your visit, and use the code CHILLY21 to get free admission. There’s a limit of four tickets per person, and you can access them at mobot.org.

The 70-foot-tall dome celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. It’s home to orchids, endangered plants, tropical plants, waterfalls and twisting paths.

Masks or face coverings are required.

