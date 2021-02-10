 Skip to main content
Feeling chilly? Missouri Botanical Garden offers free tickets to thaw out in the Climatron
Climatron Celebrates 60th Birthday at Missouri Botanical Garden

Horticulturist Susie Ratcliff waters plants in the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Today, the Climatron celebrates its 60th birthday. In 1960, the Missouri Botanical Garden opened the Climatron, a domed conservatory packed with orchids, palms, and other tropical plants. Today, more than 2,800 plants, including 1,400 different tropical species, grow inside the Climatron. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

If you’re wearing a stocking cap indoors and forcing the dog to cuddle for warmth, you may just need a visit to St. Louis’ very own Climatron.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission to the garden Thursday and Friday, and with that, special access to the balmy, 85-degree Climatron.

(Note: The high outside the Climatron will hit the teens.)

You must get your tickets online the day of your visit, and use the code CHILLY21 to get free admission. There’s a limit of four tickets per person, and you can access them at mobot.org.

The 70-foot-tall dome celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. It’s home to orchids, endangered plants, tropical plants, waterfalls and twisting paths.

Masks or face coverings are required.

