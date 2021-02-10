Feeling chilly? Missouri Botanical Garden offers free tickets to thaw out in the Climatron

If you’re wearing a stocking cap indoors and forcing the dog to cuddle for warmth, you may just need a visit to St. Louis’ very own Climatron.
The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission to the garden Thursday and Friday, and with that, special access to the balmy, 85-degree Climatron.
-
Big Top, Circus Flora's Grand Center home, will reopen in March
-
40 mummies await at St. Louis Science Center, where its own baby mummy returns with new discoveries
-
St. Louis Zoo to transform part of Franklin County property to help save American red wolves
-
Old Courthouse to undergo second major renovation in its history
-
Fete de Glace ice carving festival in St. Charles gives sculptors a chance to shine
(Note: The high outside the Climatron will hit the teens.)
You must get your tickets online the day of your visit, and use the code CHILLY21 to get free admission. There’s a limit of four tickets per person, and you can access them at mobot.org.
The 70-foot-tall dome celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. It’s home to orchids, endangered plants, tropical plants, waterfalls and twisting paths.
Masks or face coverings are required.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.