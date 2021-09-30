Finalists chosen for Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program

Finalists have been chosen for the Great Rivers Biennial Arts Award Program.
Picked from 105 applicants, the 11 artists (two of whom collaborate) work in a wide range of media, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, textile, moving image, installation, and performance, said a press release from the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis and the Gateway Foundation. The program by the museum and foundation identifies emerging and mid-career artists in the St. Louis area.
Three winners, which will be announced in late October, will each receive $20,000 and will be featured in an exhibition at CAM to open in September 2022.
Here are the artists chosen as finalists:
Julia Curran
Jamie Kreher and Brett Williams
Albert Yowshien Kuo
Sam Mack
Yvonne Osei
Marina Peng
Vincent Stemmler
Linda Vredeveld
Jon Young
Ronald Young
The finalists' studios will be visited by jurors on Oct. 14-15. The GRG jurors are Carmen Hermo, associate curator for the Brooklyn Museum's Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art; Jen Liu, a New York-based visual artist working in video, painting, dance performance, and biomaterial; and Hamza Walker, director of LAXART, a nonprofit art space in Los Angeles, and adjunct professor at the School of Art Institute of Chicago.